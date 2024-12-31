12 Of The Greatest JDM Cars Of The 90s

The '90s was a transformative decade for Japan. The start of the decade marked the peak of the country's economic bubble, but by the end of 1990, that bubble had already started to burst. Optimism from businesses and consumers about the future of the Japanese economy quickly disappeared, and many of the country's biggest firms were forced to scale back their development plans. In this context, it's remarkable that Japan also managed to churn out many of its most iconic cars ever during this period.

Japanese carmakers were hit hard by the collapse of the bubble, but that didn't stop them from continuing to develop innovative class-leading cars, many of which went on to garner dedicated fanbases around the world as well as within Japan. Picking which of the many incredible cars of the decade are the most iconic is tricky — there are simply too many candidates to include them all — but for our money, these 12 examples stand out as particularly influential. Each one was a big hit with Japanese buyers, as well as gaining recognition with enthusiasts around the rest of the world.

To keep things simple, this list only includes cars where the majority of their production run took place in the '90s. So, late '90s favorites like the Honda S2000 and Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 are excluded from consideration here.

