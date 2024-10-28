What Engine Powered The Toyota SW20 MR2, And How Much Do The Cars Go For Today?

The Toyota SW20 MR2 (also known as the MKII MR2) is regarded today as a 90s Japanese classic, and you could say it has rightfully earned its status. It is the second generation of the Toyota MR2 made between 1984 and 2007 and was available from 1989 to 1999 – although US consumers only had access to the 1991-95 MR2 model years. The SW20 Toyota MR2 carried forward the fun-to-drive ethos of the brand's lightweight sports cars due in part to a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive architecture that provides excellent weight balance for terrific handling. The sports car is also praised for its practicality, great build quality, and a healthy dose of exotic looks that will remind you of the Ferrari 348.

Advertisement

Despite all of these positive attributes, the Toyota SW20 MR2's engine is a major reason why it tends to hog the spotlight. Turbo SW20 MR2s were powered by a turbocharged and intercooled 2.0-liter 3S-GTE inline-four engine shared with the rare and collectible ST185 Toyota Celica GT-Four that won three consecutive drivers' titles between the 1992 and 1994 seasons. US models got a Gen 2 3S-GTE inline-four good for 200 hp and an equal amount of torque, which was decent for its day and enough to prod them to 60 mph in a respectable 5.8 seconds, according to MotorTrend.

Standard Toyota SW20 MR2s, however, had to make do with a 130-hp, naturally aspirated 2.2-liter 5S-FE inline-four engine lifted from the Toyota Camry (European and Japanese market got a 2.0-liter, 3S-GE straight-four that made up to 197 hp). So equipped, the sprint from zero to 60 mph takes the American-spec model around 8.0 seconds, according to the very same MotorTrend post cited earlier. MR2 Turbo models were equipped exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission, while base versions with the naturally aspirated engine could be had with either a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual.

Advertisement