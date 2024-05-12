7 Reasons You Might Need To Change The Distributor Cap On Your Vehicle

If you have a classic, vintage, or otherwise old car, you've probably heard of the distributor that it features. It's part of the ignition system that transfers current from the battery to the ignition coil and then to the spark plugs that fire in the engine cylinders, igniting the compressed fuel-air mixture. If any part of the distributor system gets spoiled, the car can exhibit problems in starting, accelerating, and even misfiring, among other issues. A distributor cap is one of two vital parts (the other being the rotor) found in distributors, an electrical-mechanical ignition system that was invented in the early 1900s and used in early automobiles.

Distributor tech remained largely unchanged all the way up to the 1970s when electronic ignition was introduced, and in the next decade, distributor-less (or direct) ignition systems were employed. By the mid-2000s, distributor ignition technology was almost completely done away with. Since then, most cars have featured electronic fuel injection and ignition systems that are controlled by a computerized ECU/ECM (engine control unit or module). If you have a car with a distributor-based ignition system, you will want to know the possible problems that can be caused if the system goes bad. In most cases, you will have to replace the distributor cap or rotor (or both).