What Is Fuel Stabilizer & Is It Necessary For Your Engine?

One thing you swiftly learn throughout your car ownership career is that gasoline isn't the only liquid you need to put in there. A car plays home to a variety of fluids, from motor oil to the cleaning solution that shoots out of your windshield wipers. That said, most of these fluids serve some kind of obvious purpose, and their usage is generally considered baseline information. There are exceptions to this, however.

One particular kind of automotive fluid you may not have learned about in Driver's Ed is fuel stabilizer. The name sounds kind of futuristic, like something that would need to go in a rocket ship, which may imply that it's a fancy, extraneous element that your car doesn't actually need. Whether your car's engine needs or doesn't need a fuel stabilizer, though, depends heavily on several factors, some of which may be more relevant to certain kinds of drivers in certain kinds of driving situations.