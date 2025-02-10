5 Of The Worst Car Trends We've Ever Seen

Like it or not, automobiles have been a part of our daily lives for over a century now. We've witnessed some distinctive eras throughout those years, with iconic periods like the 1950s finned cars, 1960s muscle, 1970s Malaise Era, and so on. Breaking it down further, each of these eras contains a whole host of trends and fads, some of which are products of the cultural zeitgeist of the time, and some just leave you scratching your head in bewilderment. Certainly it leaves me bewildered, and I've owned, worked with, and studied many of these cars for over a decade now.

Advertisement

When it comes to making a list encompassing all of these trends, it's simply mind-boggling to even think about how many different terrible decisions automakers have perpetuated, sometimes for decades on-end. Generally speaking, many of these came about with the best of intentions, or because of situations outside of the manufacturers' control. For example, the infamous Malaise Era was kick-started by the 1973 Oil Crisis, and again worsened in 1979 from the Iranian Revolution oil embargo. Or, along similar lines, you have the Car Allowance Rebate System (better known as Cash for Clunkers), birthed from the 2007 financial crisis. Such significant events forever-altered the face of the automotive industry, and led to completely justifiable, if questionable, decisions on behalf of owners and the automakers themselves.

Advertisement

But what about the trends that are not only bizarre, but had (or have) no good justification? What about trends that wound up being detrimental to the driving experience, if not outright dangerous? Or just the ones that we look back on and wonder, "Why though?" Let's explore five of the absolute worst of these, how they came about, and why they're so awful for the auto industry.