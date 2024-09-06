8 Of Our Favorite Wood-Paneled Vehicles Of All Time

In the nearly century and a half since Carl Benz invented the first-ever car with his Patent Motorwagen, automotive design has seen some remarkable trends. The 1949 Ford's airplane-inspired body influenced carmakers for decades afterward, and tailfins were dominant in classic cars from the '50s and '60s. Soon after those mighty rear-end wingtips began to disappear, the U.S. obsession with wood-grain paneling made its way from basement rec rooms to vehicles on the streets.

Cars, trucks, and SUVs from the 1970s and '80s weren't the first to get the wood-grain treatment, but the feature proliferated during that period like shag carpeting and bright pastel kitchen appliances. Those of us who came of age during that era still retain a particular fondness for this design feature, even though most wood-grain paneling from this time was nothing more than vinyl adhesive applied to mimic the real wood siding used on vehicles from bygone days. Nevertheless, here are eight of our favorite wood-paneled vehicles of all time.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY 2.0]