BMW's 7 Series Facelift Looks Better Outside, But I Can't Get Over The New Interior

The midcycle refresh of BMW's flagship 7 Series sedan is here, but BMW didn't change the one thing everyone expected it to. The 7 Series still looks it was designed based on a dare, perhaps because substantially changing the big sedan's looks would be an admission of defeat. This time, though, looks aren't everything.

Since this generation of 7 Series arrived (as a 2023 model), BMW underwent a technological metamorphosis—with new electric powertrain hardware and a new interior-design aesthetic based on dashboard-spanning screens—with its Neue Klasse family of EVs. The 7 Series wouldn't be a proper flagship if it didn't incorporate the latest and greatest tech, so BMW made sure to include it with this refresh.

BMW

The new 7 Series may not look that different on the outside, but with the addition of BMW's panoramic display, it's a different story on the inside. The electric i7 also gets an efficiency boost from the same battery cells used in the iX3 crossover and i3 sedan. It should all make for a more effective Mercedes-Benz S-Class competitor, even if the styling is still an acquired taste.