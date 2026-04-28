Nissan Doesn't Call The Murano A Luxury Crossover, And That Might Be A Mistake
The Nissan Murano is the newly refreshed pseudo-luxury SUV meant as a shot across the bow of brands like Toyota and Honda. Last year, I drove a Murano and I was impressed with its ability to punch above its weight class, at least when it came to interior amenities and ability to keep oneself protected and toasty during a particularly frigid Pennsylvania winter.
This 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum came into my possession and I was ready to see if it could still deliver on its promise of being a good value for the money compared to bigger brands. Plus, a healthy amount snow on the ground when I tested it meant that I could give the all-wheel drive system a workout if finding traction proved to be difficult.
I liked the prior year of Murano, and I expected to like this one. Nissan's recent aesthetic refresh across the brand gives its new cars a future-ready vibe, so it certainly looks like like it plays the part.
Luxury, or luxury-like?
You likely have already figured out that the Murano is not a performance car by any stretch of the imagination. That said, out of all the cars I review, the luxury and luxury-adjacent SUVs are often the most pleasant to evaluate; automakers go through great lengths to make sure the driver is blissfully unaware of the world around them, at least when it comes to comfort. I wanted to see if the Murano delivers on that promise.
Given its firm stance as a school-run-mobile, the Murano doesn't have a very exciting powertrain underneath the hood. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-banger that puts out 241 horsepower; a nine-speed automatic transmission delivers power to all-four 21-inch wheels. The Murano is a bit unique in Nissan's lineup as its the only vehicle to use that engine. Infiniti, however, uses the tuned-up version in its QX60 and QX65. All that translates to a somewhat mediocre 23 combined miles per gallon. That can creep towards 27 to 28 if you drive a lot on the highway, or you are light on the throttle.
Competent, if a little boring
How does it drive? If you bear with me through a tortured analogy, imagine you are in a very nice living room listening to the music or podcast of your choice. The heat is set just to where you want it, and your chair is positioned exactly how you like it. Now, add in the fact that you are also travelling at 65 miles per hour in the middle lane of Interstate 95 going through Baltimore County, Maryland.
That's kind of like what it was to drive the Murano. The interior experience completely overshadowed the driving mechanics. The 0-60 time and handling dynamics through corners are firmly unimportant.
But, for completion's sake, I will say that it's a little slow and the engine can sometimes sound like a tractor, but uninteresting driving characteristics are not unique to the Murano. That's a segment-wide attribute. I am, however, pleased to report that it performed admirably in the snow. Here in Maryland, the snow froze and provided a good sheet of ice over most driving surfaces, but the Murano did just fine as long as I didn't mash the throttle and drove carefully. It never felt like it was slipping either. It was confident, and that's all you can ask for in an all-wheel drive system.
Quacking like a luxury duck
The interior, as I have mentioned, is the real draw. The tagline on the Murano's window sticker says "Energetic Elegance." I don't know about the "energetic" sobriquet, but it was pretty elegant, at least for a Nissan. The heated, ventilated, and power front seats make the driver sit in a sort of a reclined cockpit position. The driver's seat isn't very roomy, but I suspect that's because the vehicle itself isn't all that big, at least compared to the gargantuan Nissan Armada. It's cozy, and a little snug, but not distractingly so. Leather (or a decent approximate) covers almost every interior surface on the Murano, which gives it a bit of a ritzy look.
Even though it doesn't say BMW, Lexus, Cadillac, or Mercedes on the car, I would call the Murano a luxury car, or at least its disguise was good enough to trick me. It doesn't hold a candle to something like a Cadillac Escalade, or any number of big German SUVs, but if it quacks like a semi-aniline leather-appointed luxury duck, then I think it's a luxury duck. The only real drawback to the Murano is its totally anonymous drivetrain and meh fuel economy. Otherwise, it's a very nice place to sit and commute.
Pricing up the Murano
Now what does that experience cost? This 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD had a base price of a pretty hefty $49,600. Its optional extras included the $2,900 Technology package, which included Nissan's ProPilot suite of driver assistance features, and interestingly enough, an additional airbag mounted on the driver seat. The rear cargo net kit and organizational system is $470.
Illuminated scuff plates in the cargo area, an illuminated headliner, and illuminated kick plates (three separate options) added up to $1,390. The two-tone "Gun Metallic" (yes, really) and black paint scheme was $1,000. The carpeted floor mats for $530 rounded out the Murano. Add in the $1,495 destination charge and you get to $57,385.
That price, while high, puts you firmly under the barriers for entry into the German brands. It is still, however, a bit higher than the competitors from Japanese brands, but not by much. A 2026 Toyota Highlander Platinum Hybrid, which potentially gets you 35 miles per gallon, starts at $55,275. A 2026 Honda Pilot Black Edition starts at a comparable $54,995, although that's powered by a much beefier 285 horsepower, naturally aspirated V6.
The Highlander and its permutations are Toyota's offerings on the practicality end, but if you are leaning towards attainable luxury, the Crown Signia is worth a look. It sits at $48,890 for the top Limited trim, and it has the benefit of a hybrid drivetrain that gives 37 miles per gallon on the highway.
2026 Nissan Murano verdict
Leaning further into the practicality side of things, the Murano does rather fall on its face. Its towing capacity is fairly weak at 1,500 pounds, less than half that of the hybrid Highlander's 3,500 pounds. The Murano has a total cargo capacity, with all seats folded down, of 63.5 cubic feet. The Highlander (which also has a third row, albeit not the most spacious) has a total cargo capacity of 84.3 cubic feet. Numbers wise, it almost isn't even a contest. The Highlander is less expensive and can do more. The Crown Signia gives you 66.1 cubic feet of storage.
Still, the Murano is a good vehicle, like most of the rest of Nissan's lineup. I liked driving it and living with it for a week. Aside from the fuel economy, there is nothing actually wrong with the crossover, it's just stunted by the fact that the competition is just much better. A hybrid drivetrain, perhaps borrowed from the new Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid, or at least a few adjustments to the pricing structure would make the Murano a more viable purchase decision. Right now, it looks the part and feels the part, but it can't deliver quite the practicality of less-cosseting rivals.