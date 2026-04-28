Nissan Doesn't Call The Murano A Luxury Crossover, And That Might Be A Mistake

The Nissan Murano is the newly refreshed pseudo-luxury SUV meant as a shot across the bow of brands like Toyota and Honda. Last year, I drove a Murano and I was impressed with its ability to punch above its weight class, at least when it came to interior amenities and ability to keep oneself protected and toasty during a particularly frigid Pennsylvania winter.

This 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum came into my possession and I was ready to see if it could still deliver on its promise of being a good value for the money compared to bigger brands. Plus, a healthy amount snow on the ground when I tested it meant that I could give the all-wheel drive system a workout if finding traction proved to be difficult.

I liked the prior year of Murano, and I expected to like this one. Nissan's recent aesthetic refresh across the brand gives its new cars a future-ready vibe, so it certainly looks like like it plays the part.