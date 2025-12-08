The 2026 Rogue Plug-In Hybrid Is Intriguing, But Not For The Reason Nissan Intends

The Rogue Plug-In Hybrid does get the Outlander's third-row seats, making it a seven-seater. But the third row is so cramped that even small children will barely fit. Better to fold it and gain access to 30.8 cubic feet of cargo space. Even that is less than what you get in a Kia Sportage or Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid, though. So is the 64.7 cubic feet of space with the second row folded, although the Korean's advantage here is marginal.

The infotainment setup is a far cry from the slick curved displays offered in the Hyundai and Kia. Instead of the 12.3-inch touchscreen available in some versions of the standard Rogue, the plug-in hybrid makes do with a 9-inch screen. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard, however, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The touchscreen's main menu looks like it came from a 1990s desktop computer, but the generous amount of analog controls means you won't have to use it much. A 10-inch head-up display is also available, along with a nine-speaker Bose audio system that carries over from the 2025 Outlander PHEV. The Mitsubishi is slated to get a new Yamaha system for 2026.

Nissan's ProPilot Assist driver-assist system is available as well, but only in version 1.1 form. This includes automated lane centering but not the full hands-off capability of the ProPilot Assist 2.1 system available on the non-hybrid Rogue.