Who Owns Mitsubishi And Where Are The Cars Made?

The Mitsubishi Group is a set of multinational interlocking corporations specializing in everything from trade and logistics, banking, food, heavy machinery, aircraft, and possibly their best-known products among automotive enthusiasts: cars. The publicly traded organization is headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, and boasts an incredibly nuanced history dating back to the Tokugawa Shogunate in 1870. Today, Mitsubishi offers services throughout many industries, with Mitsubishi Motors, also known as MMC (Mitsubishi Motors Corporation), well-established around the world.

As for their North American branch, Mitsubishi Motors North America is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The company ran exactly one production facility, located in Normal, Illinois; this plant ultimately closed its doors in April 2016 due to financial troubles, being sold to liquidator Maynards Industries. Today, that plant belongs to Rivian, and all Mitsubishi cars are produced either in Japan, Central and Southern Asia, or Brazil. However, Mitsubishi North America continues operating a research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan, maintaining its presence in the United States and handling various research and corporate affairs. MMC is itself still under the greater Mitsubishi umbrella, of course. But due to the difficulties it sustained in the mid-2010s, MMC is now one-third of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, with Nissan taking de facto control of MMC in May 2016 with a 34% stake worth a staggering $2.2 billion.

Being such an old and broadly multinational corporation, Mitsubishi's story is just as interesting as their iconic products. Let's discuss the company's complicated history and exactly which cars are produced where.