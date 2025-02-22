Why Is Mitsubishi Discontinuing The Mirage In The US?

The discontinuation of the Mitsubishi Mirage almost spells the end of cars priced at under $20,000 in the U.S., and strangely, this low price point could be why the Mirage is not returning to the States in 2025. It's been rumored for quite some time that the Mirage was on its way out and it's now been confirmed by multiple Mitsubishi representatives that the United States is losing another compact, cost-effective vehicle for the new model year.

The 2021 Mirage started at just over $14,000, and the four-door G4 cost about $1,000 dollars more. The 2024 versions had starting prices of $18,015 and $19,115, making the Mirage one of the last remaining cars priced under $20,000. The Nissan Versa now stands alone below that mark with a base price of $17,820. Once seen as a good choice for people with a tight budget or new drivers, the Mirage's poor performance and lack of features made it a slow seller in recent years. It was also notable in its inability to protect occupants in a crash, making it a poor choice for families.