Why Is Mitsubishi Discontinuing The Mirage In The US?
The discontinuation of the Mitsubishi Mirage almost spells the end of cars priced at under $20,000 in the U.S., and strangely, this low price point could be why the Mirage is not returning to the States in 2025. It's been rumored for quite some time that the Mirage was on its way out and it's now been confirmed by multiple Mitsubishi representatives that the United States is losing another compact, cost-effective vehicle for the new model year.
The 2021 Mirage started at just over $14,000, and the four-door G4 cost about $1,000 dollars more. The 2024 versions had starting prices of $18,015 and $19,115, making the Mirage one of the last remaining cars priced under $20,000. The Nissan Versa now stands alone below that mark with a base price of $17,820. Once seen as a good choice for people with a tight budget or new drivers, the Mirage's poor performance and lack of features made it a slow seller in recent years. It was also notable in its inability to protect occupants in a crash, making it a poor choice for families.
Poor performance and a lack of features doomed the Mirage
American car consumers have continued to prefer larger vehicles like SUVs over compact cars for the past few years, forcing automakers to retire their smaller vehicles due to a lack of interest. Interestingly enough, Mirage sales saw an increase in sales in the first half of 2024, but that number was still a modest 9,862 units. The 2024 Nissan Rogue, a mid-sized crossover SUV, sold 71,246 units in the first quarter of 2024 alone.
While it was one of the cheapest cars available in the United States, the Mirage no longer appealed to Americans due to subpar performance, uninspiring design, and lack of amenities. It is one of the least powerful cars in the U.S., sporting a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine that makes only 76 horsepower. Its most enticing quality is its 39 miles per gallon of combined fuel economy, but that number barely gets the Mirage onto our list of the 20 most fuel-efficient cars. From 2017 through 2021, the two Mirage variants ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in driver death rate, a category no automaker wants to lead. The Mirage doesn't have the horsepower to outrun this reputation, nor the comfort or technology to make up for it.