2025 Nissan Murano Review: Platinum Brings The Toys, But It's An Expensive Sell

Nissan is in the process of two vital tasks, keeping the company alive, and revamping its entire lineup. Mass market SUVs like the Pathfinder and Kicks are getting glow ups and refinements, and the automaker has fully leaned into its strength of giving cars well-equipped interiors for the money. As for keeping the company alive, that's another question entirely.

The 2025 Nissan Murano is a result of Nissan's revamp efforts. The new generation follows the general styling language of the Ariya electric crossover with its stacked grille and headlight arrangement. It looks good. But will a fresh coat of paint and some interior bells and whistles rescue an entire company from a merger or acquisition into oblivion? The jury is still out.

When a 2025 Nissan Murano Platinum arrived in my parking lot, I was struck by how completely different it looked from the Muranos of the past. Apart from the huge "MURANO" badging, you probably wouldn't guess it was the same model at all.