2025 Nissan Armada First Drive: PRO-4X For Off-Road, Platinum For The Highway

Most trim levels of the 2025 Nissan Armada come with standard seating for eight, though the PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve have seats for just seven (though you can up that to eight by checking off the right boxes on those trims). Those seats can be covered in anywhere from the SV's leatherette to the Platinum's quilted leather interior. Heated front seats arrive with the SL trim, with cooling available from the PRO-4X on up.

Advertisement

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

The second row consists of either a 40/20/40-split bench or a pair of captain's chairs, which are heated from the PRO-4X trim level on. Speaking of the heat, tri-zone automatic climate control and biometric cooling (which uses a roof-mounted infrared camera to see who's getting too hot) promise to keep everyone comfy no matter the season. Finally, the rear 60/40-split third row, whose 32.9-inches of legroom is probably better for children than adults, folds flat to make room for more cargo; if you want to raise and lower those seats at the push of a button, mind, you'll have to step-up to the SL trims and above.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

With all seats up, 20.4 cubic feet of cargo space is available for the weekly grocery run. Drop the third row, and that climbs to an astounding 56.3 cubic feet for trips to the big-box electronics and furniture stores. Fold down the second row bench or captain's chairs, as well, and you'll have a whopping 97.1 cubic feet for sliding in big projects and all the supplies you need to complete them. A power liftgate and a motion-activated liftgate on higher trims, plus a relatively low loading floor, make for an easier time.

Advertisement