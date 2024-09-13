2025 Nissan Kicks First Drive: Sneaker-Inspired Crossover Packs A Lot For The Price

While most sneakerheads display their shoes more often than wear them, even they know the best way to get a feel for any given pair is to take them for a test drive. With that in mind, Nissan prescribed two routes designed to make the most of the all-new Kicks. The morning route took me out of Santa Barbara onto U.S. 101 and California State Route 154 towards Los Olivos for some olive oil tasting. Construction on California 154 added to the adventurous drive up from and back to the city, one my pre-production Kicks SR with all-wheel drive handled quite well, thanks to all of the improvements to the suspension and power, plus the overall increased footprint compared to the old Kicks.

Meanwhile, the early afternoon drive took me through 101 and more than a few city streets in a loop going to an overlook not far from the Pacific Ocean, then back down along the many beaches in the Santa Barbara area. On the highway with the adaptive cruise control active, all I needed to worry about was merging traffic or passing whatever big rig was in front of me. The bump in power made such maneuvers easy.

Alas, if there was one issue from the trip, it was linked to my iPhone and the infotainment center. On the morning drive back to the hotel, Apple CarPlay stopped working entirely at one point, dipping out of the conversation with the 12.3-inch screen. I had to park at a grocery store to shut the Kicks off, then start only the electrical part to "reboot" the system before starting the rest of the vehicle to go back out. As for the afternoon drive back to the hotel, I had to stop three times to get Google Maps to work again, as it had frozen somewhere along the way. Granted, it was a pre-production model, so let's hope those bugs were sorted out at the factory for the showroom copies.

