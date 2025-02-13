Nissan And Honda Merger Collapses, Exposing Who Needed It Most

The Honda and Nissan merger that has been speculated on and reported for months is not going to happen after all, according to a press release from Nissan. There are a number of reasons the merger failed. Nissan cited the ever encroaching electric car future with "an increasingly volatile market environment." The chief cause of talks dissolving, however, could be blamed on Nissan's pride and need for independence. The press release says that Honda wanted to pick its own leadership for Nissan, more than likely clearing the executive suite. Additionally, Nissan would be made a subsidiary of Honda. Nissan, apparently, couldn't abide by that.

After the dust settles, Honda will continue on, doing business as usual. But Nissan will still be left in the lurch, looking for a buyer or a partner. The company still needs something to help itself out of the financial hole it has gotten in, and now Honda has been crossed off the list.