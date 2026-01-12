Nissan's 2026 Armada Is Big In All The Best Ways (And The Worst, Too)

As far as actually driving the Armada Pro-4X in concerned, the biggest and beefiest Nissan is actually quite pleasant, even with all of the off-road bits and baubles. Like the more luxury-oriented Armada Platinum I drove earlier, it's rather comfy to command and pretty easy to drive in spite of its heft (you'll still have issues squeezing into parking spaces to be sure). I even drove it to downtown Baltimore City without any real issue.

Now, living with a full-size SUV in a city as old and sometimes cramped as Baltimore is just asking for headaches, but I didn't have any real qualms to note with parking and navigating. I will say, however, that the Armada Platinum Reserve that I reviewed last year was a quieter and slightly smoother ride, a price you pay for the Pro-4X's knobby tires.

Regardless of rubber, the big engine and pair of turbochargers are compliant as well if/when you want to stomp on the accelerator. It's pretty quick when it tries, and can in fact "get out of its own way" should the need arise. Aerodynamically, it's a little bit like driving an apartment building, but that's not a feature unique to the Armada. That lack of grace and big tires translates to pretty awful fuel economy. Nissan estimates 16 combined miles per gallon when gallivanting around, but I saw that number drop to 13 and 14 miles per gallon occasionally. It's not even a little bit efficient.