2026 Nissan Armada Nismo First Look: Big, Bold, But The Important Number's Missing

The Nissan Armada is getting a new trim level for the 2026 model year. It is now getting the NISMO treatment. Yes, you read that correctly, there is going to be a Nissan Armada Nismo. The sport-ification isn't just a body kit either — although that's part of it. The engine is getting a little bump in horsepower, too, through a little bit of extra tuning magic. This follows the trend set forth by the Nismo version of the Z-Car. That, too, had a little bit of improvement in the power department, in addition to bodywork modifications.

Nissan

The new sporty Armada Nismo gets 35 more horsepower out of its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, bringing the total to a pretty rowdy 460 horsepower. What's interesting is that Nissan hasn't given a 0-60 time for the new and more powerful Armada. However, to be fair to Nissan, it doesn't advertise the 0-60 time of the Z car either. Either way, you'll have to wait until the Armada Nismo gets out on the road before any benchmark numbers come to light. It definitely won't be slower than the existing 2025 Armada, that's for sure.