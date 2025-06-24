2026 Nissan Armada Nismo First Look: Big, Bold, But The Important Number's Missing
The Nissan Armada is getting a new trim level for the 2026 model year. It is now getting the NISMO treatment. Yes, you read that correctly, there is going to be a Nissan Armada Nismo. The sport-ification isn't just a body kit either — although that's part of it. The engine is getting a little bump in horsepower, too, through a little bit of extra tuning magic. This follows the trend set forth by the Nismo version of the Z-Car. That, too, had a little bit of improvement in the power department, in addition to bodywork modifications.
The new sporty Armada Nismo gets 35 more horsepower out of its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, bringing the total to a pretty rowdy 460 horsepower. What's interesting is that Nissan hasn't given a 0-60 time for the new and more powerful Armada. However, to be fair to Nissan, it doesn't advertise the 0-60 time of the Z car either. Either way, you'll have to wait until the Armada Nismo gets out on the road before any benchmark numbers come to light. It definitely won't be slower than the existing 2025 Armada, that's for sure.
The biggest Nismo yet
The Armada Nismo also gets tuned suspension specific to the trim level, and a few Nismo-related goodies for the interior. You get more aggressively bolstered seats, and a few aesthetic touches as well.
On the outside, the Armada Nismo looks pretty substantially different than the base model. It has a different grille, big fender flares, and, of course, a spoiler. Because when you are driving an SUV that weighs 6,102 pounds, you're going to want all of the downforce you can get. With the sporty treatment, the Armada Nismo doesn't lose any utilitarian capabilities. It retains its 8,500 pound towing capacity, meaning you can tow your Nismo to the track with your Nismo, should you choose.
Nissan says the 2026 Armada Nismo will be available this fall. It has not released pricing information as of yet, but specifications sheets seem to place it between the off-road oriented Pro-4X trim — which starts at $73,740 — and the more luxurious Platinum Reserve trim — which will set you back $76,990. The Nismo's place in the Armada lineup may change closer to the actual launch, though.