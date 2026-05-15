Nissan's 2026 Sentra Is A Cheap Car Missing One Important Thing

The powertrain of the Sentra isn't all that special. It's front-wheel drive and powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that generates 149 horsepower, transferred to said-wheels via a CVT. It does exactly the job and not much else. Nissan says it will get an estimated 32 combined miles per gallon, which fits firmly into the fine category. Nissan continues to avoid the hybridization question.

Driving the Sentra, there's all the relatively quick and smooth power delivery that's typical of a CVT. If you've spent enough time around automotive fans on the internet, you've likely heard the hypothetical "would you rather drive a fast car slow? Or drive a slow car fast?" I fall firmly into the latter category, meaning that I like driving non-performance cars with some level of exuberance.

The Sentra is not fast, but it can be fun to drive if you push it to the very edges of its limited performance envelope. I've driven the highest performance American market Nissan, the Z Nismo, and it was a total riot, because I drove it like it was intended to be. It was dismal to drive in traffic. Non-performance cars tend to be the opposite. If you drive a Sentra in traffic or to the grocery store, you'll get there safely and pretty efficiently, but you won't have a ton of fun. If, however, you drive it like you're on the Mulsanne straight at 3am during the 24 Hours of Le Mans and there's a Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo on your tail, then trips to the pharmacy are a little more exciting. Obviously I don't recommend doing that on public roads.