Nissan's 2026 Sentra Is A Cheap Car Missing One Important Thing
As you have likely heard shouted from the online rooftops, budget-oriented cars are not always a great focus for most automakers. For every no-frills commuter car that'll get the job done, it seems like there are a dozen six-figure high-end EVs or otherwise monstrously powerful cars, that, in pure function, don't do anything better than the most humble of Corollas. Even towards the more normcore end, it's a little disheartening when a fully-equipped Honda Accord eclipses a $40,000 price tag, and that's before battling whatever the car dealership says is a "fair market adjustment" on top.
Still, some cars carry the affordability torch, and one such car is the 2026 Nissan Sentra. As it stands, the Nissan Sentra is the third least expensive car in Nissan's lineup, behind the Versa and Kicks Play variant. I reviewed the sportier-themed Sentra SR a little while ago and found it a competent grocery-getter that looked pretty good in its orange shine. This face-lifted Sentra SL is more towards the kinda-sorta-luxury end. Between all of the big SUVs and sometimes functional muscle cars, a nice little sedan is sometimes a welcome change of pace.
Driving a slow car fast
The powertrain of the Sentra isn't all that special. It's front-wheel drive and powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that generates 149 horsepower, transferred to said-wheels via a CVT. It does exactly the job and not much else. Nissan says it will get an estimated 32 combined miles per gallon, which fits firmly into the fine category. Nissan continues to avoid the hybridization question.
Driving the Sentra, there's all the relatively quick and smooth power delivery that's typical of a CVT. If you've spent enough time around automotive fans on the internet, you've likely heard the hypothetical "would you rather drive a fast car slow? Or drive a slow car fast?" I fall firmly into the latter category, meaning that I like driving non-performance cars with some level of exuberance.
The Sentra is not fast, but it can be fun to drive if you push it to the very edges of its limited performance envelope. I've driven the highest performance American market Nissan, the Z Nismo, and it was a total riot, because I drove it like it was intended to be. It was dismal to drive in traffic. Non-performance cars tend to be the opposite. If you drive a Sentra in traffic or to the grocery store, you'll get there safely and pretty efficiently, but you won't have a ton of fun. If, however, you drive it like you're on the Mulsanne straight at 3am during the 24 Hours of Le Mans and there's a Ferrari 296 LMGT3 Evo on your tail, then trips to the pharmacy are a little more exciting. Obviously I don't recommend doing that on public roads.
A lot for a little cash
The interior is emblematic of something Nissan does very well, and that's punching above its weight class when it comes to amenities. The seats are synthetic leather, sure, but they felt just fine to me. For what it's worth, a lot of the big luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes also use synthetic leather — often with "eco" branding — for a number of different models. You also get a Bose sound system, a wireless charging pad, and wireless Apple CarPlay. It really is nicely equipped for a car that comes in at under $30,000. It's not a particularly interesting or elevating experience sitting in the passenger seat, as evidenced by some comments from my dad, but it's not hateful either. It's firmly in the extremely scientific "Hey, that's not bad!" category.
That category is defined most conspicuously by price. The 2026 Nissan Sentra SL I drove had a single option on it, that being the $450 "Imperial Bronze" paint. With the $1,245 destination charge, the total price sits at $29,685.
To put the numbers in perspective, the base model Sentra S is $22,600. The SL trim gives you a moonroof, the Bose sound system, and the synthetic leather seats, along with a 360 degree camera and Nissan's ProPilot driver assistance tech. Are those extras worth an extra $7,000 or so? I would argue maybe not, especially since the drivetrain and important parts are all identical across the lineup. Having driven both the SR and the SL, I would pick the sportier-looking SV, which starts at an even $25,000 but that's just personal preference.
The competition is just better
The 2026 Nissan Sentra is great, but it's only great in a vacuum. Compared to the giants at Toyota and Honda, especially the hybrid versions of the Corolla and Civic, the Sentra starts to look a little less compelling. Both of those cars have fuel economy that are over 50 miles per gallon, and are priced aggressively at under $30,000. The Sentra, unfortunately, falls into the same pitfall as every other Nissan: the car is very good, but that just doesn't fly when compared to cars that are truly great.
Look, for further evidence, at the excellent Nissan Altima which is even available with all wheel drive, yet just falls short of the Camry and Accord, the former of which is now a hybrid as standard. The Nissan Rogue and Pathfinder are very well equipped family haulers, but the Honda CR-V and Toyota Highlander (and Grand Highlander) are just better. Again, the Sentra is great value for the money, but the Corolla and Civic just take the economic sedan-flavored cake.
2026 Nissan Sentra verdict
Nissan's real weakness isn't the quality of its cars. I've driven just about every Nissan currently on the market and I haven't been disappointed with any of them, it's just that the competition is so fierce (especially with the emergence of Hyundai and Kia), that you can't rest on being merely competent and well-priced to edge out a win.
I am not equipped to lead Nissan. I have only a bachelor's degree in sociology and I can't speak Japanese, but if I could give a word of advice, it would be this: pour your research and development energy into hybrids (ones that aren't borrowed from Mitsubishi). Nissan has the skeleton of something pretty darn good.
A hybrid Sentra, Versa, or Pathfinder could be huge shots across the bow of Toyota and Honda. Nissan is already beating those companies when it comes to genuinely compelling EVs like the revised Leaf. It's about time it applied some of that gas-saving knowhow to the rest of its lineup.