North Korea's New Navy Destroyer Could Reportedly Rival America's Burke-Class Ships

If you're asked to list the most powerful navies on the planet, one country that probably doesn't spring to mind is North Korea. Although North Korea has one of the largest land armies in the world, its seafaring military has never had access to the same level of resources. In fact, in terms of sheer tonnage, North Korea's navy is ranked 23rd out of the world's navies. Currently, the vast majority of the country's naval fleet consists of offshore patrol vessels; an aging fleet of craft designed to patrol the country's shoreline (although North Korea does have tactical nuclear submarines).

It now seems that the reclusive state is looking to bolster its navy, both in terms of the complexity and power of its ships. The Choe Hyon is the inaugural ship in the country's Choe Hyon-class of destroyers, although a second vessel — the Kang Kon — was launched in June 2025.

The ship took a step closer towards full operational deployment when it completed a series of missile tests in April 2026. Those tests seemed to show off some serious firepower and were aimed at validating the ship's integrated weapons command system, navigation systems, and anti-jamming systems. On board for the tests was North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, demonstrating just how much importance the country's leadership places on the project.

On paper at least, the capability on show has led some observers to suggest the ship could rival modern Western destroyers, including America's Burke-class ships. However, such claims need to be taken with at least a pinch of sea salt.