The US Navy Is Modernizing Its Arleigh Burke Destroyers, And This One Just Passed A Major Test

The propulsion, sensors, and radar integration were all certified in the trials and showed that the destroyer is ready for the Navy's final acceptance. During the first Flight III trials that happened in the later part of 2022, there were issues with power conversion for the USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125), which was officially delivered in 2023. This lesson learned was used to help testing for DDG-128 go more smoothly, showing Ingalls' progress and how it's getting better at building this particular complex design.

Five more Flight III hulls are currently being built and will be ready for a full size destroyer crew. As the Navy retires the last of its 27 Ticonderoga-class cruisers, with the final ships expected to be retired from service some time around 2029, the newer Flight III destroyers will take over those cruisers” command-and-control and air-defense roles in carrier strike groups and Expeditionary Strike Groups (ESG) . These naval vessels weigh roughly 9,700 tons and are set to be the fleet's central air-defense hub, merging a hull design that's battle-tested with the latest radar and computing suite to maintain layered defense coverage across the world's oceans.