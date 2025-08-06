Who Are The Top Manufacturers Of US Navy Ships?

When we say "big ships," we're referring to three main types of U.S. naval vessels: aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, and nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). It doesn't mean the other categories are "small ships" by any means (these vessels are enormous), rather, these are really big relative to other types. Each of these types has special classes named after its lead ship. In the aircraft carrier type, we have the Gerald R. Ford-class and Nimitz-class, both built by HII — the Ford-class being the newer generation and the largest in the world. All the current U.S. aircraft carriers are made by the Newport News Shipbuilding division of HII in Newport News, Virginia. For now, HII, a company formed by the merging of two legacy shipbuilding companies in 2011, is the only company that builds American aircraft carriers and has been making aircraft carriers for over 75 years.

The next type is amphibious assault ships, similar but different from aircraft carriers. They are designed to establish ground control instead of the mobile air base style of aircraft carriers. There are only two classes here, as well, the America-class and Wasp-class, also solely designed by HII, but this time by its Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi. And lastly, while not a surface ship, SSBNs fall into the big naval vessel and warship category, earning a spot in this section. There are only two classes: Ohio-class and its replacement, Columbia-class. The Ohio-class was designed and built by General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB), while the Columbia-class is currently being built as a joint effort between HII Newport News (as a subcontractor) and GDEB.