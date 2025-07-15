What's The Controversy With The Littoral Combat Ship? A Brief Look At Its Complicated History

One of the Littoral Combat Ship's most ambitious features was its modular mission package system. Instead of building separate ships for different roles, the Navy envisioned a single vessel that could be reconfigured for surface warfare, anti-submarine operations, and mine hunting. Each package included a mix of specialized equipment, sensors, and even unmanned systems tailored to its mission. But this flexibility proved more theoretical than practical. For instance, the minehunting package faced reliability issues and broke down easily, while the anti-submarine package struggled with hardware integration and poor acoustic performance. Over time, both were shelved, leaving only the surface warfare package in use.

What made things worse was that the ships were built to run with smaller crews, which meant they needed to be highly automated. But instead of having simple tools to fix problems, many systems were complex and locked behind special software that only private contractors could access. So when something broke, the crew couldn't fix it on their own, and they had to wait for help. On top of that, the Freedom-class ships had repeated engine problems, especially with a part called the combining gear, which connects different engines to the propeller system. These breakdowns were expensive to fix. Things got so bad that the Navy had to pull the entire LCS fleet back in 2016 for retraining after multiple failures and confusion over how to operate the ships properly.