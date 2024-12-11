These New Autonomous Drones Could Make Sea Mines Obsolete

Sea mines, or naval mines as some call them, are self-contained bombs placed into the water to destroy or disable both submarines and surface ships. Like antipersonnel or anti-tank mines, they're positioned in specific locations where enemy vessels might approach a harbor or other important area, and if such a vessel makes contact, everyone onboard will receive a nasty surprise. Sea mines can be tethered to the ocean floor, or tethered together in a cluster.

Sea mines have been around in one form or another since they were first used by Imperial China. Of course, the sea mines in use these days are considerably more sophisticated and deadlier than the ones employed hundreds of years earlier. Modern sea mines still pose a threat to all manner of naval vessels, especially submarines used in naval warfare, but that could be changing thanks to some interesting technology that's come out of the Thales Group in recent years.

Thales developed an autonomous naval drone system that was designed for one purpose: To hunt down and destroy sea mines. These new minehunting drones offer a new means of identifying and removing sea mines in a target area. Special vessels are typically equipped to find and remove mines, and many navies around the world continue to operate in that manner. Conversely, several nations are opting for less risky means, including France and the United Kingdom, which will receive the first step in Thales' new system by the end of 2024 and 2025, respectively.

