Everything You Need To Know About US Navy Minesweepers

The U.S. Navy defines a sea (naval) mine as "a self-contained explosive device placed in water deemed to destroy surface ships or submarines." These mines have played a role in U.S. naval history and operations since the days of the American Revolution. It was during the Revolution when Yale student David Bushnell created the first sea mine and the means to deliver it: America's first submarine, The Turtle. The sea mine was a wooden keg filled with gunpowder and outfitted with a gunlock trigger that would ignite the powder when the mine contacted a vessel. Though no British ships were ever damaged by Bushnell's mine, it ushered in a new era of U.S. naval mine warfare.