The Classic Microsoft Game You Can Play In Your Google Browser Right Now

Back when the internet wasn't an all-encompassing hub for entertainment, built-in games on Windows were a go-to pastime for many. There's the strategic card game Solitaire, thought-provoking Chess Titans, and ever-exciting 3D Pinball. But the crown jewel of Microsoft's game collection was the incomparably frustrating but addicting Minesweeper. This puzzle game was all the rage, and you will literally feel that if you happen to step on a mine and blow your chance to win. It was so entertaining and challenging that it became the game that led to the creation of the Xbox!

Unfortunately, you won't find Minesweeper pre-installed on the recent versions of Windows. To play it now, you need to install the app from the Microsoft Store first. Although the game is free, the extra step is still a bit of an inconvenience. And if you're looking for an alternative to a download, you can play Minesweeper from your browser instead, thanks to Google's playable Doodles.