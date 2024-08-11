The Evolution Of Naval Warfare: The Submarine's Lasting Impact

The drive to explore is one of the most potent human urges. Finding out what's just around the next bend has been a prerogative of humanity since the earliest hunters and gatherers. As long as there is an environment to explore, people will want to explore it.

Although the ocean covers most of our planet, our exploration of the deep sea pales in comparison to our ventures into space. The allure of the deep sea has captivated the human imagination for centuries, with fantasies about exploring its depths dating back to Aristotle's time and, assuredly, even earlier.

For centuries, people resorted to using diving bells. These primitive devices, while ingenious, were limited in use and posed significant dangers to the divers. Plunged into the water, a diving bell trapped a supply of air under its cap, providing divers with a brief foray into the deep.

The absolute dream was something akin to the Nautilus from Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." With Captain Nemo at the helm, the Nautilus used electrical power to supply passengers with everything from fresh air to electric lighting. Imagine Verne's reaction if he got a tour of the world's first nuclear submarine, which not only employed many of these features, but was named Nautilus.

Yet, while Verne may have envisioned a modern submarine, rudimentary undersea vehicles existed for decades when his book was published in June 1870. Like all technology in its pioneering stage, these machines were unreliable, and many men would die before undersea travel became widely viable. Let's explore the history of the submarine, and what its legacy is today.