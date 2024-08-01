Ship Losses At Pearl Harbor: Why No American Aircraft Carriers Were Sunk

The Japanese sneak attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, is truly a day that lives in infamy. In the early hours of that fateful Sunday, Japanese forces struck several high-value targets on the island of Oahu. The Japanese brought a massive fleet consisting of six aircraft carriers, two battleships, two heavy cruisers, one light cruiser, nine destroyers, eight tankers, 23 submarines, five midget submarines, and 420 aircraft.

The Americans had a sizable force in the harbor and on the island, but the sneak attack took out numerous targets before U.S. forces could respond. The U.S. Navy had eight battleships, eight cruisers, 30 destroyers, four submarines, and nearly 400 aircraft, but they all sat in various stages of readiness, which made them excellent targets for Japanese attackers. The attack was disastrous for American forces, costing them dearly.

When the smoke faded, and the dust settled, the Americans lost four battleships and nearly 200 aircraft, and over 3,400 personnel were killed. The attack should have utterly crippled American forces in the Pacific Ocean, but there was one thing the Japanese didn't count on. The U.S. Navy's Pacific aircraft carrier fleet was elsewhere, and after the attack, they became some of the most important vessels the U.S. held in the Pacific theater.

