The 10 Most Legendary Ships Of WW2 Ranked From Worst To Best

Ships played a crucial role in World War II, from large-scale engagements in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of war to smaller clashes in the Arctic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. The various navies of each of the belligerents were vast and included aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers, destroyers, frigates, and other auxiliary vessels. These ships were as indispensable as they were versatile, performing roles such as shore bombardment, anti-aircraft defense, blockades, security, carrier, escort, and transport duties.

Without the power and practical uses associated with warships, World War II would have been fought very differently. For instance, aircraft carriers were essential for the attack on Pearl Harbor, without which the United States would not necessarily have entered the war, and they continued to play a vital role in the battle for the Pacific. Throughout the war, convoys protecting Atlantic supply routes were under the continued threat of U-boat attacks from the deep. Success was critical to supporting the Allied campaign, and without dominance in the Atlantic, the war could have been lost.

At the time of the outbreak of World War II, the Royal Navy was the largest in the world by some margin. However, as the war dragged on, the Americans were galvanized by the war effort, and the U.S. Navy eventually outnumbered the British and Commonwealth fleet, with Japan and the Soviet Union also boosting their warship production significantly. The following are the most influential ships of World War II, ranked considering their firepower, performance, and historical significance.