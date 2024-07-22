How The USS Wasp Aircraft Carrier Was Sunk & How Far It Lies Beneath The Ocean

The USS Wasp (CV-7)entered service in 1940. It was a Yorktown-class aircraft carrier and was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean at the onset of America's engagement in World War II. While supporting operations in the Atlantic, the Wasp took part in the occupation of Iceland in 1941, and the following year, she deployed with the British Home Fleet.

At the beginning of the war, the Wasp functioned as a ferry, taking fighter aircraft from Britain to Malta. When the U.S. formally entered WWII, the Wasp was transferred to the Pacific, which had just lost most of its fleet during the sneak attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Wasp was meant to shore up the losses from Pearl Harbor and the battles at Midway and the Coral Sea before leaving to support the invasion of Guadalcanal.

It was during this operation that the Wasp and her crew met their ends. On Sept. 15, 1942, a Japanese submarine fired three torpedoes at the Wasp, causing insurmountable damage to the deck, power plant, and other vital areas. As a result of the damage, the destroyer USS Lansdowne scuttled the Wasp where she floated, sending her into the briny deep. Unfortunately, the wreck was lost and not discovered until Jan. 14, 2019 — 77 years after it sank.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]