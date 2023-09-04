The 10 Most Legendary Submarines Of WW2 Ranked From Worst To Best

The submarine is perhaps the most effective ocean-going craft for defeating naval vessels, and it was one of the most feared and revered weapons of World War II. While several countries built and employed submarines during the war, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union had the most success.

The torpedo is the weapon that makes the submarine such a potent war asset. During World War II, a typical torpedo was an intelligent missile weighing about 3,000 pounds, with a range of roughly 4 miles (6.4 kilometers). The self-propelled and self-guided underwater explosive device used a gyroscope-based control system to ensure a straight course and was propelled by steam or electric power (in the later years of the war). WWII torpedoes typically carried about 500 pounds of TNT and were detonated either upon striking the target or by the detection of the target ship hull's magnetic field.

The submarine played a decisive role during WWII. Both Germany and Japan fielded large and effective submarine fleets. The Japanese I-boats were active mostly in the Pacific, where they inflicted heavy losses on their enemies, mainly the U.S. Navy. However, it was the German Type VII U-boat that reigned supreme in countless encounters, particularly in the Atlantic Theater. Germany sent over 1,000 U-boats on patrols (Feindfahrten), sinking over 2,700 Allied ships during the conflict. Here are some of the most legendary submarines of World War II, ranked from worst to best.

[Featured image by Ralf Stöcker via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]