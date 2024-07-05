How Important Is The Midway Atoll, America's Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier?

While America's massive fleet of aircraft carriers is difficult to sink, they are sadly not unsinkable. The title of this article refers to Midway Atoll as an "Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier," but as many know, Midway isn't a ship — it's an island. The term "Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier" refers to any island that is primarily used for the launching and recovery of military aircraft, and Midway Island is arguably one of the most important in U.S. history.

For all intents and purposes, Midway Atoll was an immobile aircraft carrier that cannot be sunk without some serious global warming or other natural catastrophe. This is one of the main reasons the U.S. utilized Midway during World War II. The island presented the perfect location to build a forward operating airbase in the waters between the Empire of Japan and the coastal United States. One of the war's most decisive battles took place there, but it's no longer used for military purposes.

Midway Island was handed over to the National Park Service in 1996, and today, it's a fully functioning bird sanctuary and national memorial. The Commercial Pacific Cable Company also utilizes the island, but it no longer supports U.S. military operations. Today, Midway isn't an important location for the U.S.' military might, but had the nation not held Midway during the June 4-7, 1942, Battle of Midway, World War II may have ended differently, making the Midway Atoll one of the most important Unsinkable Aircraft Carriers ever utilized in war.