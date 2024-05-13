The 14 Deepest Shipwrecks Of WWII, Ranked

HMAS Sydney II was an Australian light cruiser whose performance against the Italian Navy in 1940 made her a symbol of independence to the Australian public. In February 1941, Sydney returned to her namesake harbor, receiving a rapturous welcome from scores of civilians. Over the coming months, Sydney performed escort duties off the Australian coast and into the Indian Ocean, where, on November 19, she sighted what appeared to be the MV Straat Malakka, a Dutch merchant ship.

Sydney approached the vessel and challenged her with searchlight signaling, to which the Malakka responded with maritime flags, making the crew appear to be legitimate. However, when Sydney asked the Malakka to reveal its secret sign, the supposedly naive crew raised a swastika, opened a battery of gun hatches, and opened fire — it was not the Straat Malakka, but the HSK Kormoran, a Nazi auxiliary cruiser.

The ensuing battle was mutually destructive. Kormoran struck Sydney with several torpedoes, killing dozens of men and causing serious fires, while Sydney dealt a fatal blow to Kormoran's funnel, breaking the engine. Sydney drifted into the distance and sank hours later with no survivors. The Kormoran's crew scuttled the ship and dispersed in lifeboats; 318 of the 380-strong crew were rescued and taken prisoner.

In 2008, David Mearns and a team of scientists found Kormoran 8,398 feet under the surface. Days later, the team located the Sydney 12 nautical miles southeast at a depth of 8,103 feet.