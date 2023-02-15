The Most Expensive Pieces Of Cargo That Were Lost Forever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's the most valuable piece of cargo that was lost forever, never to be found again? Some argue that it was a World War 2-era Nazi train full of several hundred tons of gold lost in the Czech Republic. While others point to shipwrecks that contained cargo worth several billion dollars in today's money.

Throughout history, various treasures and expensive trophies taken by the victor after wars or conquests were transported away from their homelands to distant regions. However, the valuables were often lost while being transported, either stolen or simply lost to natural disasters or human error.

We'll discuss the most popular ones in this article, though keep in mind that the list isn't exhaustive. This is because it's hard to ascertain the true value of some of these lost treasures, while others were never recorded in history. Still, we've included the estimated value of some of them. But keep in mind that their actual value may be different if or when they're actually found.

With that out of the way, let's begin.