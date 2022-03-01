The Burning Cargo Ship With Millions In Stranded Luxury Cars Just Sank

Bad news has just reached us from Portugal — Felicity Ace, the massive cargo ship left stranded on the Atlantic Ocean, has finally sunk. The information comes from MOL Ship Management, the company that owns the Felicity Ace. Around 9 a.m. local time, the ship suffered a list to starboard and sunk to the bottom of the ocean, taking with it nearly 4,000 cars that were being transported aboard. The ship's crew has long been evacuated, so there has been no loss of life — but the monetary loss is huge.

The Felicity Ace was en route from Germany to the United States when it caught fire near the Azores archipelago in Portugal. The fire broke out on February 16, 2022, and the crew sent out a distress signal, which resulted in all 22 crewmembers being evacuated by the Portuguese Navy. However, since then, the massive cargo ship continued to stay adrift, with no crew and extremely expensive cargo onboard.

At the moment of evacuation, the ship was on fire, and it stayed on fire for quite some time. Salvage crews have been sent to the location alongside firefighters, and eventually, the flames died down. According to the official MOL website, the plan was to tow the ship back to shore in order to salvage what was possible. On February 25, 2022, the salvage team was able to board the Felicity Ace and begin towing the vessel. Unfortunately, it seems that despite all efforts, the ship still sunk.