Ten Of The Most Notable Planes To Fight In The Battle Of The Pacific

The Pacific Ocean may be the most enormous battlefield in the history of warfare. During World War II, the vast Pacific proved the battlefield of two of the world's greatest navies. The aircraft carrier had supplanted the battleship as a nation's premier force projection tool in the years between the two World Wars. With naval warfare taking to the sky, it was inevitable that pilots and carrier-based aircraft would decide the fate of Oceania, setting up a power structure in the Pacific that continues today. Like the aircraft that fought in the Battle of Britain, governments devoted enormous resources to gaining air supremacy.

The Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor was the kickoff of the conflagration. Severely depleted but not down for the count, the United States Navy struck out from its bases in Hawaii in an island-hopping campaign that would take them to the very shores of the Japanese home islands. Famous for its bloody land invasions, the island-hopping strategy nonetheless relied on gaining and keeping air superiority. It allowed naval-based air forces to complete missions from protecting naval assets, preparing islands for invasion, launching revenge attacks, and even initiating an airborne assassination.

Let's examine some of the legendary aircraft that swirled in the skies over the Pacific Ocean in one of the most enormous campaigns in history.