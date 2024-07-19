9 Of The Most Notable Aircraft That Fought In The Battle Of Britain

Humanity achieved flight a mere decade before the outset of World War I in 1914, and pioneers did not take long to press the revolutionary new science into service. The first fighter pilots fought in cloth and wood biplanes exposed to the elements by taking shots at each other with pistols and dropping bombs by hand. Soon, however, wing-mounted machine guns and the interrupter gear – which allowed bullets to be fired through a propellor — birthed full-fledged aerial dogfighting.

With the concept of air war proven, pilots, engineers, and hobbyists advanced the technology during the interwar years. At the outbreak of World War II 20 years later, planes had advanced to machines of metal and glass, armored plating, and bullet-resistant canopies protecting pilots as they tore at each other with banks of heavy machine guns.

In 1940, Great Britain faced a formidable threat from the German Luftwaffe, led by the former World War I fighter pilot Hermann Goering. Having failed to destroy the English army at Dunkirk, Goering saw an opportunity for redemption by taking the war to England in the skies. The ensuing Battle of Britain would feature some of the most intense aerial dogfighting in history while occurring over England, France, and the Channel that separated them.

The belligerents threw their best young men and newest machines into the fray to see who would master the skies and Europe's fate. The planes they flew were some of the most historically significant and iconic aircraft ever. Join us as we look at the aircraft that fought in the Battle of Britain, one of the most important air battles in history.