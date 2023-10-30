Why The Supermarine Spitfire Was One Of The Most Innovative WW2 Jets

World War II, over its six-year span, saw the death of approximately 85 million people. In the name of victory, for defense and offense, nations developed creative new ways to fight, from the sea, on land, and, of course, in the air.

The British arsenal in particular, as the conflict wore on, grew to include the likes of the somewhat unreliable Crusader tank. The island country also developed some truly iconic fighter planes, with the Supermarine Spitfire perhaps being one of the most recognizable military vehicles of the war. Its distinctive appearance notwithstanding, the Spitfire boasted many unique traits that contributed to its effectiveness in the domain of the sky.

It was a remarkable aircraft for a terrible, unprecedented time. Here's a look at the creativity that went into the fighter's design, exactly what it was capable of, and just how important it proved to be to the British and to the wider Allies' war effort.