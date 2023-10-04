One Of Britain's Best WWII Tanks Was Actually Pretty Unreliable

With the horrors of trench warfare in World War I, a specific need arose for a new kind of weapon, and the British were at the forefront of its creation. King's Liverpool Regiment soldier Thomas Brown reflected, in an Imperial War Museum podcast, that the earliest British tanks of the conflict were "very cumbersome things at first, with terrific caterpillar wheels ... they were able to get across the trench, and they'd crush the wires." By the time of World War II, tanks may have become rather less cumbersome, but even the best of them still had very notable shortcomings.

In just a couple of short decades, technological advances ensured that some weapons used in World War II were rather more sophisticated than those utilized during the 1914 to 1918 conflict. Tanks such as the long-lived US-made M3 Stuart were used in the war, as was the British Crusader.

Let's take a closer look at this potent World War II weapon, and exactly what made it stand out in battle (for better and for worse).