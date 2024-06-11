How Naval Warfare Took To The Sky: The Rise Of The Aircraft Carrier

Ancient peoples battled to master the sea. The earliest warships on record date back to Egyptian civilization. Ancient mariners took to the Nile River in boats constructed of lashed reeds and coated with pitch. The first missile ship was born when Macedonians began mounting catapults on warships. Romans took their land-fighting prowess to the sea, pioneering grappling hooks and inventing the first naval infantry. Advances in oaring strategies meant galleys became triremes, triremes evolved into liburnas, and the Vikings mastered the longship, exploring ocean and river alike in missions of conquest.

Control of sea lanes became the lifeblood of empires. England, a small island nation, rose to build the greatest empire in history, mainly due to its mastery of the sea. The Portuguese set up maritime schools, and the Chinese adventurer Zheng He built treasure ships that dwarfed Columbus' fleet. Spain's navy generated fabulous wealth during the Age of Exploration, yet mankind remained at the mercy of wind and tide. When the Mongols' fleet appeared off the shores of Japan in 1274 and 1281, dangerous storms destroyed them each time, birthing the legend of the kamikaze — divine wind — that would rise to save the island nation in desperate times.

For millennia, sailing remained an incredibly fickle and dangerous pursuit. Naval nations were quick to embrace any new technology or method that would improve their odds of success, especially in a military mission. The technological revolution of the 19th century would turn naval warfare on its head.