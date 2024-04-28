A Look At The Tanks Involved In The Battle Of Khalkhin Gol

During the 1930s, the planet rumbled with militaristic antagonism, but World War II wasn't the only conflagration of the decade. In an oft-forgotten conflict, two old enemies participated in one of the most significant tank battles in history years before Germany invaded Poland. The Soviet Union and Japan already had a history of conflict. Decades before, the Japanese had dealt a significant blow to the Russian Imperial Navy, seizing Port Arthur during the Russo-Japanese War.

In 1931, Japan seized Manchuria, a resource-rich region in Northeast Asia, and established a 3,000-mile disputed zone between its occupied territory and the Soviet Union. This uneasy tension built for much of the decade, initially erupting into the Battle of Lake Khasan in July 1938, and almost a year later into the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

The battle kicked off in May 1939, when a handful of Soviet cavalrymen seeking grazing grounds for their horses blundered into Japanese territory, shattering a very fragile ceasefire. The Battle of Khalkhin Gol had enormous consequences for the Second World War — the Soviet victory meant it had one less front to fight on when the war began in earnest — and for the political philosophies of the combatants as well. Battle tanks played a major role in this conflict: Here are the ones most involved in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.