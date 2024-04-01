Everything To Know About The Type 95 Ha-Go Light Tank

In the early 1930s, wholly domestic tank production in Japan was already in full swing, with the model of choice at the time being the Type 89 I-Go. As of 1933, Japan had formed its first mechanized division, packed full of these tanks, which rolled alongside infantry units. The problem was that, compared to many other tanks that were emerging at the time, the Type 89 was on the slower side.

This made it difficult for it to keep up with and support the infantry. Surprisingly, this wasn't seen as a pressing issue by the High Command of the Imperial Japanese Army, but for those on the ground, there was a growing need for a more mobile vehicle. So, independent of Command's orders, the Army's Technical Headquarters began gathering information for a prototype.

This prototyping process ran quietly from 1933 to 1938, going through several iterations to meet the demands of both operators and infantry. The result was a compact tank weighing around 7 tons with just enough space to fit an operating crew, including three men.

The tank was equipped with a 46-caliber Type 98 37 mm gun for its main armament, supplemented by a pair of Type 97 machine guns strategically placed at the front and rear. Following a promising test run during a conflict with China in 1937, the prototype was given the go-ahead for mass production in 1938, christened with the name Type 95 Ha-Go.