The First Japanese Tank Ever Made: The History Of The Type 87 Chi-I

In the early 1900s, Japan gradually began modernizing its Imperial Army to keep up with the wartime advancements of other world powers like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. One of the major goals of this modernization process was the adoption of tanks. The very first tank to set foot on Japanese soil was a British Mark.IV, imported directly from the UK to serve as an early study guide for budding Japanese military engineers.

Japan would continue importing tanks from other countries, mostly around Europe, up until 1925, when the order came down from the Imperial Army to establish its first tank battalion. The problem was that only a handful of tanks were in Japanese possession, and they were all second-hand leftovers from World War I. To prove it could handle modernization without foreign assistance, the Imperial Army commissioned a team of engineers to create the country's first wholly domestic tank, and they only had two years to do it. The result was the Type 87 Chi-I.