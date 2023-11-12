The 5 Best Allied Tanks Of WWII

The American M3 Stuart tank was a favorite for British soldiers during WW2, even though it wasn't the most powerful tank available to the Allies. It even prompted British soldiers to nickname it "Honey" because of its speed and smooth maneuverability. It was lighter weight than other tanks and could zip across the battlefield at speeds of up to 36 miles per hour. It first came on the scene in July 1940 but wasn't used on the battlefield until November 1941, when British forces took it into combat in North Africa.

While the British liked the M3's handling, they considered it under-gunned, with a 37mm main gun that was no match for German tank armor. American forces had a similar experience a year later, again taking the M3 into action in North Africa, with one veteran later saying, "Popcorn balls thrown by Little Bo Peep would have been just as effective," as reported by The National WWII Museum. As a result, it was mainly used for reconnaissance and would bring up the rear in most operations.

The M3 Stuart would later go on to have success in the Pacific, where it failed in Europe and North Africa because its smaller footprint and light weight made it more well-suited for jungle combat than heavier tanks.