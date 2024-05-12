How The USS Constitution Earned The Name Old Ironsides

The USS Constitution is a triple-masted wooden heavy frigate, and it's the oldest commissioned warship still afloat. The ship first launched in 1797 as the first of six frigates commissioned for the U.S. Navy ((PAGE 6-8)). Unlike other contemporary frigates, the Constitution and its sister ships were built tougher, larger, and more heavily armed. Throughout her history, the Constitution participated in numerous conflicts, including the War of 1812, where it earned the nickname "Old Ironsides" during a battle against the HMS Guerriere.

The USS Constitution sailed from Boston on August 2, 1812, under the command of Captain Isaac Hull. The vessel sailed several hundred miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, where it came face to face with the British frigate HMS Guerriere. Captain James Richard Dacres commanded that ship, and their engagement began an intense firefight soon after spotting one another on the afternoon of August 19. The ships came in close and intertwined, leading to a fierce firefight.

As the Guerriere fired its cannons, a sailor aboard the Constitution remarked, "Huzza! Her sides are made of iron! See where the shot fell out!" The Guirrere's cannonballs literally slammed into the Constitution's strong wooden hull and fell into the water. This made the Constitution far more resilient than its British enemy. After trading several volleys of cannonballs over about an hour and moving apart, the Guirrere was too damaged to continue, leading Captain Dacres to offer his surrender, and the Americans burned his ship the following day.