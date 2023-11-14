Here's How The U.S. Navy Fights Rust On Its Ships (And Why It Costs Way More Than You'd Think)

The U.S. Navy spends billions of dollars on the research, design, and construction of new vessels — and the costs don't just end once the ship is out of the shipyard. You might think of maintenance as the fixing of battle damage but there's actually a much more mundane and even more inevitable enemy to deal with: rust.

The combination of iron, water, and oxygen will always result in rust, and if left alone, it can damage a ship enough to shorten its service life. Add salt into the mix and the process speeds up, making rust maintenance a constant effort for sailors all over the world. In the U.S. specifically, the Navy spends as much as $6 billion a year on fighting rust — not only on the ships themselves but also on the helicopters and fighter jets that travel on them.

To make matters worse, it's not a problem that's likely to go away anytime soon. Though there are multiple conferences, foundations, and organizations dedicated to the research and development of anti-rust solutions, there's no low-effort, low-cost, and time-effective product in existence yet.