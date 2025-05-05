What Was The Worst US Navy Accident In Its History?

On the night of Sept. 8, 1923, seven U.S. Navy destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, California. They weren't under attack or in combat. They were conducting a high-speed training exercise along the Pacific Coast. Fourteen Clemson-class destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 11 were steaming in column formation from San Francisco to San Diego, simulating wartime conditions at 20 knots through fog and darkness.

However, a critical navigational error, compounded by the aftermath of a massive Japanese earthquake a week earlier, caused the lead ship, USS Delphy, to turn too early. One wrong move and the entire squadron was barreling toward disaster.

Within minutes, the Delphy slammed into the rocks at full speed, followed by six more destroyers: S.P. Lee, Young, Woodbury, Nicholas, Fuller, and Chauncey. Twenty-three sailors lost their lives, most of them aboard the Young, which capsized after being ripped open on a submerged reef. The cause wasn't enemy action or equipment failure; it was hubris, poor judgment, and overreliance on outdated navigation techniques. Though more lives were lost in the USS Thresher's tragic nuclear submarine explosion in 1963, this peacetime disaster remains the most significant loss of Navy vessels not caused by war.

