How Ships Navigated Before GPS Was Invented

If you're armed with a solid data connection and a recently-charged phone battery, it can be quite difficult to get lost these days. Whether you're looking for your hotel, a local restaurant, or a tourist spot of interest, a service like Google Maps or Apple Maps will usually quickly point you in the right direction. We're spoiled for choice when it comes to convenient ways to plan a trip or course-correct on the fly if things go awry, but it hasn't always been that way. Far from it, in fact. Lots of today's ships have the luxury of advanced GPS systems. When everything's working properly, there are no surprises along the way as — for instance — a cruise ship follows its itinerary. It really makes you feel for seafaring pioneers like the Vikings and other historical figures like Ferdinand Magellan and Sir Francis Drake, who each led expeditions around the world in the 1500s.

GPS technology wasn't introduced until the mid-to-late twentieth century. Prior to this, a very different range of natural and human-made tools were used by sailors to determine their position and plot a course at sea. Lancaster University quotes physicist Dr Joe Kinrade as noting, "From about the 16th century, the world was opening up to exploration and trade ... Ocean navigation shifted from the realm of astrology and 'dead reckoning' to astronomy and trigonometry." A wide range of complicated and brilliant methods have been used by sailors, and some of them continue to be employed today alongside GPS technology. It was challenging enough at the time for surface ships, so try and imagine how early submarines navigated the depths.

