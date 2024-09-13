5 Early Submarines That Navigated The Depths Before The 1900s

When people think about submarines, they often recall the modern variety: massive vessels housing dozens of people, incredible weaponry, and advanced technology. That's certainly true of contemporary submarines like the U.S. Ohio-class ballistic missile subs, but they represent the result of centuries of development. The first submarines didn't come about during World War II, nor did they first appear during World War I — subs actually go back to the 1600s.

Since then, the technology has improved drastically, but like any nascent tech, it took a long time for advances to be made, resulting in the types of submarines we have today. Since the first subs sailed in the 17th century, attempts were made to perfect the technology in the centuries that followed.

Subs were designed as proofs of concept for military operations, exploration, and scientific pursuits. While subs today aren't unusual, they were pretty strange for a few hundred years, and not every sub design proved effective. There was a lot of trial and error that extended for centuries, involving people from all over the world. Their work ultimately prevailed in the evolution of naval warfare via the submarine technology we have today, and these five early examples all navigated the depths before the 1900s.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]