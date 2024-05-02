Why The Ohio Class Submarine Is The Best Unused Weapon In The U.S. Arsenal

In "Spies Like Us," General Sline comments on America's nuclear arsenal, saying, "A weapon unused is a useless weapon." This can be true, but seeing as the U.S. and the Soviet Union followed the practice of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), nuclear arms aren't at all useless. They exist, so they cannot be used, which sounds contrary to common sense, but given the scope of their destructive power, nukes are best left unused.

The U.S. maintains a defense triad consisting of land-based nuclear missiles, strategic bombers capable of carrying and delivering nuclear weapons, and a submarine fleet that can strike anywhere in the world. The U.S.'s Ohio-class submarines were purpose-built to carry 20-24 UGM-133 Trident II D5 missiles, each of which can carry a variety of nuclear warheads. This ensures that any Ohio-class sub can destroy up to 192 targets, as each missile can carry up to eight warheads, depending on the yield.

While the U.S. remains the world's only nation to use nuclear weapons in combat, that's not something the country wants to repeat. By maintaining a massive fleet of secret nuclear submarines capable of sitting off the coasts of any nation undetected, the U.S. effectively shields itself from a first-strike hit. Essentially, if the world knows these submarines exist, they're not going to risk it all to strike the States with a single warhead.