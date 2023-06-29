The Dark Descent: USS Thresher's Tragic Nuclear Submarine Implosion

The June 2023 tragedy of the Titan submersible, which is believed to have been lost in a catastrophic implosion that resulted in the deaths of the five men on board, was an event sadly not without precedent. April 2023 marked 60 years since the loss of the formidable USS Thresher, in a similar yet very different implosion.

Much has been made of the safety concerns regarding the Titan voyage, but Thresher was a very different beast. As a nuclear-powered submarine, its reactor granted the capacity to continue operating for months without needing to refuel in the conventional sense, meaning that it was designed for protracted times spent at depth. However, things went horribly wrong regardless.

Here's the awful story of what happened to USS Thresher, and what's understood about the sad logistics of how it happened. All this time later, there are still some elements of its fate that remain unclear.